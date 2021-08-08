Physicians: Require masks in schools

We all want to stop wearing masks. However, with plateauing and inadequate vaccination rates across our region, and no vaccine availability to children under the age of 12, experts agree that we are in for a surge.

The most effective way to dampen this resurgence is to vaccinate more people, ASAP. This will remain inadequate until we are able to vaccinate those under 12. This is why we need universal masking. This is supported by an overwhelming amount of data and is consistent with the position statements of numerous expert organizations and our county health departments.

Unfortunately, our local school districts have decided to make wearing masks optional. This is directly contradictory to overwhelming expert opinion. It is expected that many of these districts will continue these policies into the fall, with many districts planning on voting on their policies soon.

We all want the majority of our children in school, learning face to face. There is overwhelming expert consensus that masks are among the most effective ways to achieve this goal. Please join us in calling on The Board of Education to heed the advice of the experts and protect our communities by requiring masks.

Richard Shoskey, MD

Elizabeth Baker, DPM