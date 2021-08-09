American Legion baseball roundup: Viroqua finishes pool play at Central Plains unbeaten

WAUPUN, Wis. — The Viroqua American Legion baseball team won its second pool play game in as many days at the Division II Central Plains Tournament with a 6-1 victory over Antigo on Saturday.

Noah Mathison was stellar on the mound for Post 138, allowing only one run — which was unearned — on six hits in 6⅓ innings pitched. He also helped his team grab an early 1-0 lead by reaching on an error in the bottom of the third inning, which allowed Kamden Oliver to score.

Antigo threatened to tie the game with runners at first and third with two outs in the fourth, but Evan Hubatch caught Dakota Matuszewski trying to steal second — the second time the catcher ended an inning by throwing a runner out on the bases.

An RBI double from Griffin Olson in the bottom of the inning then extended Viroqua's lead to 2-0.

Olson, who went 2 for 3 and scored a run, was the only 138er to have multiple hits.

A Viroqua error in the fifth helped Antigo get on the board, but Post 138 put the game away with four runs in the sixth.