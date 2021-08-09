American Legion baseball roundup: Viroqua finishes pool play at Central Plains unbeaten

WAUPUN, Wis. — An early lead for the Viroqua American Legion baseball team quickly vanished, but Noah Mathison helped Post 138 battle back before it earned a 6-5 extra innings victory over Wahpeton (N.D.) on Sunday to finish pool play at the Division II Central Plains Tournament unbeaten.
Viroqua, which will play in the championship game on Monday, rallied with two outs in the top of the eighth to score the go-ahead run.
Kamden Oliver drew a walk, Mathison reached on an error and Ashton Swanson singled to load the bases for Casey Kowalczyk, who drew a walk after facing a 2-2 count.
Griffin Olson, who entered in relief of starting pitcher Andrew Bomkamp, then sat Wahpeton down in order in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.
Bomkamp pitched seven innings and allowed five runs, all in the second inning. That erased Post 138's three-run first inning, which was made possible by a two-run home run by Oliver and a solo home run by Mathison.
Mathison hit another home run in the top of the third to bring Viroqua within 5-4, and his RBI single in the sixth tied the game.
Mathison finished 3 for 4 with 3 RBI, while Kowalczyk and Clayton Slack had two hits apiece. Oliver drove in two runs.
***
WAUPUN, Wis. — The Viroqua American Legion baseball team won its second pool play game in as many days at the Division II Central Plains Tournament with a 6-1 victory over Antigo on Saturday.
Noah Mathison was stellar on the mound for Post 138, allowing only one run — which was unearned — on six hits in 6⅓ innings pitched. He also helped his team grab an early 1-0 lead by reaching on an error in the bottom of the third inning, which allowed Kamden Oliver to score.
Antigo threatened to tie the game with runners at first and third with two outs in the fourth, but Evan Hubatch caught Dakota Matuszewski trying to steal second — the second time the catcher ended an inning by throwing a runner out on the bases.
An RBI double from Griffin Olson in the bottom of the inning then extended Viroqua's lead to 2-0.
Olson, who went 2 for 3 and scored a run, was the only 138er to have multiple hits.
A Viroqua error in the fifth helped Antigo get on the board, but Post 138 put the game away with four runs in the sixth.
With the bases loaded and one out, Braden Lendosky drew a walk and Mathison followed with a single up the middle. Ashton Swanson then hit a ground ball to the third baseman, who bobbled it and couldn't recover in time to make a play, and Casey Kowalczyk put Viroqua in front 6-1 with another grounder to third.