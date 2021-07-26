 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball: Viroqua qualifies for Class A state tournament
American Legion baseball: Viroqua qualifies for Class A state tournament

Regional champs

The Viroqua American Legion baseball team is the regional champ and has qualified for the upcoming Class A state tournament. Pictured are (front, from left) Noah Mathison Tyler Quackenbush, Ethan Solberg, Clayton Weston, Pete Swanson, Casey Kowalczyk, Joy Hubbard, Cammie Leer; (back) Ben Slack, Kelly Olson, Benny Fergot, Kamden Oliver, Griffin Olson, Andy Bomkamp, Evan Hubatch, Andy Quackenbush, Ashton Swanson, Ayden McDowell, Braden Lendosky and Scott Hubatch.

 Contributed photo

STODDARD — The Viroqua American Legion baseball team has clinched a spot in the upcoming Class A state tournament.

Viroqua took an early lead and maintained it on the way to a 7-4 victory over Prairie du Chien, which scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, on Saturday.

Viroqua advances to next week's (July 30-Aug. 3) state tournament in Denmark, Wis. Viroqua plays the winner of the West Salem regional in the 7 p.m. first-round game, and West Salem plays Westby at noon for that championship on Sunday.

Viroqua gave itself a boost with a three-run top of the fifth inning that gave it a 6-1 lead.

Shortstop and pitcher Clayton Slack was 2 for 4 with a double, a stolen base, two runs scored and an RBI for Viroqua, which also received a home run from Kamden Oliver. Griffin Olson was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Braden Lendosky added an RBI for Viroqua, which is making its first state appearance in five years.

