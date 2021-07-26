American Legion baseball: Viroqua qualifies for Class A state tournament

STODDARD — The Viroqua American Legion baseball team has clinched a spot in the upcoming Class A state tournament.

Viroqua took an early lead and maintained it on the way to a 7-4 victory over Prairie du Chien, which scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, on Saturday.

Viroqua advances to next week's (July 30-Aug. 3) state tournament in Denmark, Wis. Viroqua plays the winner of the West Salem regional in the 7 p.m. first-round game, and West Salem plays Westby at noon for that championship on Sunday.

Viroqua gave itself a boost with a three-run top of the fifth inning that gave it a 6-1 lead.

Shortstop and pitcher Clayton Slack was 2 for 4 with a double, a stolen base, two runs scored and an RBI for Viroqua, which also received a home run from Kamden Oliver. Griffin Olson was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Braden Lendosky added an RBI for Viroqua, which is making its first state appearance in five years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0