American Legion baseball: Viroqua qualifies for Division II Central Plains Tournament

DIVISION II CENTRAL PLAINS TOURNAMENT
WAUPUN
Friday, Aug. 6-Monday, Aug. 9
POOL A: Le-Sueur-Henderson, Minnesota, Waupun, Valley City, North Dakota, and Kaukauna
POOL B: Viroqua, Wahpeton, North Dakota, La Crescent, Minnesota, and Antigo
Friday, Aug 6
11 a.m. Le-Sueur-Henderson vs. Kaukauna
1:30 p.m. Viroqua vs. La Crescent
4 p.m. Wahpeton vs. Antigo
6:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony
7 p.m. Valley City vs. Waupun
Saturday, Aug. 7
9 a.m. Wahpeton vs. La Crescent
11:15 a.m. Valley City vs. Kaukauna
1:30 p.m. Viroqua vs. Antigo
3:45 p.m. Le-Sueur-Henderson vs. Waupun
Sunday, Aug. 8