American Legion baseball: Viroqua qualifies for Division II Central Plains Tournament
American Legion baseball: Viroqua qualifies for Division II Central Plains Tournament

DIVISION II CENTRAL PLAINS TOURNAMENT

WAUPUN

Friday, Aug. 6-Monday, Aug. 9

POOL A: Le-Sueur-Henderson, Minnesota, Waupun, Valley City, North Dakota, and Kaukauna

POOL B: Viroqua, Wahpeton, North Dakota, La Crescent, Minnesota, and Antigo

Friday, Aug 6

11 a.m. Le-Sueur-Henderson vs. Kaukauna

1:30 p.m. Viroqua vs. La Crescent

4 p.m. Wahpeton vs. Antigo

6:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony

7 p.m. Valley City vs. Waupun

Saturday, Aug. 7

9 a.m. Wahpeton vs. La Crescent

11:15 a.m. Valley City vs. Kaukauna

1:30 p.m. Viroqua vs. Antigo

3:45 p.m. Le-Sueur-Henderson vs. Waupun

Sunday, Aug. 8

9 a.m. Viroqua vs. Wahpeton

11:15 a.m. Le-Sueur-Henderson vs. Valley City

1:30 p.m. La Crescent vs. Antigo

3:45 p.m. Kaukauna vs. Waupun

6 p.m. Pool A 4th vs. Pool B 4th

Monday, Aug. 9

10 a.m. Pool A 3rd vs Pool B 3rd

Noon Pool A 2nd vs Pool B 2nd

2 p.m. Pool A 1st vs Pool B 1st

