American Legion baseball: Viroqua wins Class A state title

DENMARK, Wis. — The Viroqua American Legion baseball team won a Class A state championship and qualified to extend its season by winning two games on Tuesday.

Post 138 first eliminated Waupun 12-10, then beat Denmark 4-2 for the title, which gave it a spot in the Division II Central Plains Tournament hosted by Waupun.

Viroqua begins pool play against La Crescent at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Eight teams qualified for the tournament, which concludes Monday with crossover matchups from the two pools.

Viroqua and La Crescent, which was chosen after placing second in it's Minnesota state tournament, are grouped with Wahpeton, N.D., and Antigo in Pool B. Pool A consists of LeSueur-Henderson, Minn., Waupun, Valley City, N.D., and Kaukauna.

Viroqua withstood a nine-run fifth inning by Waupun to qualify for a game against Denmark. Post 138 scored five runs in the third inning and four in the fourth on the way to a 10-1 lead before Waupun charged back to tie the score.

Viroqua scored twice in the top of the sixth, and pitcher Griffin Olson got through scoreless sixth and seventh innings to help Viroqua win.