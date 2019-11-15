Pinbusters
Nov. 5
Top team: Nordic, series score 2,136
Top team: Nordic, game score 770
Top individuals: Holly Bambenek, series score 533 (200); Pam Lee 521 (202); Julie Leis 507; Sheila Justin 504
Merchants
Oct. Nov. 6
Top team: Nordic, series score 3,440
Top team: Team Cheese, game score 1,193
Top individuals: Randy Strangstalien, series score 741 (triplicate 247); Don Ames 707; Dave Schedivy 672 (267); Joe Erlandson 270
Westby Area Men
Nov. 7
Top team: East Ridge HOA, series score 3,506
Top team: Timberland Trophy, game score 1,228
Top individuals: Derek Christianson, series score 719 (256); Gary Larson 628 (247); Anders Unseth 621; Shawn Larson 256
