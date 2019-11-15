Pinbusters

Nov. 5

Top team: Nordic, series score 2,136

Top team: Nordic, game score 770

Top individuals: Holly Bambenek, series score 533 (200); Pam Lee 521 (202); Julie Leis 507; Sheila Justin 504

Merchants

Oct. Nov. 6

Top team: Nordic, series score 3,440

Top team: Team Cheese, game score 1,193

Top individuals: Randy Strangstalien, series score 741 (triplicate 247); Don Ames 707; Dave Schedivy 672 (267); Joe Erlandson 270

Westby Area Men

Nov. 7

Top team: East Ridge HOA, series score 3,506

Top team: Timberland Trophy, game score 1,228

Top individuals: Derek Christianson, series score 719 (256); Gary Larson 628 (247); Anders Unseth 621; Shawn Larson 256

