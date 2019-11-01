Pinbusters

Oct. 22Top team: Nordic Lanes, series score 2,308

Top team: Nordic Lanes, game score 777

Top individuals: Pam Lee, series score 553; Peggy Dunnum 504; Holly Bambenek 501

MerchantsOct. 23Top team: Nordic, series score 3,442

Top team: Team Cheese, game score 1,249

Top individuals: Randy Strangstalien, series score 746 (286); Don Ames 690 (279); Shannon Manninger 658 (248)

Westby Area MenOct. 24Top team: Snowflake, series score 3,534

Top team: A-1 Septic, game score 1,225

Top individuals: Derek Christianson, series score 793 (300); William Larson 726 (251); Keith Dwyer 657; Carter Larson 265

