Pinbusters
Oct. 22Top team: Nordic Lanes, series score 2,308
Top team: Nordic Lanes, game score 777
Top individuals: Pam Lee, series score 553; Peggy Dunnum 504; Holly Bambenek 501
MerchantsOct. 23Top team: Nordic, series score 3,442
Top team: Team Cheese, game score 1,249
Top individuals: Randy Strangstalien, series score 746 (286); Don Ames 690 (279); Shannon Manninger 658 (248)
Westby Area MenOct. 24Top team: Snowflake, series score 3,534
Top team: A-1 Septic, game score 1,225
Top individuals: Derek Christianson, series score 793 (300); William Larson 726 (251); Keith Dwyer 657; Carter Larson 265
