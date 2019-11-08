Pinbusters
Oct. 29Top team: Leer Transport, series score 2,152
Top team:n Nordic, game score 752
Top individuals: Holly Bambenek, series score 561; Pam Lee 520 (214); Laurie Mickelson 501 (223); Lisa Frank 211
MerchantsOct. 30Top team: Select Sires, series score 3,521
Top team: Select Sires, game score 1,237
Top individuals: Keith Dwyer, series score 684 (247); Bob Hundt 674; Matt Lium 649; Chris Dregne 248
Westby Area MenOct. 31 Top team: East Ridge HOA, series score 3,432
Top team: East Ridge HOA, game score 1,164
Top individuals: Norris Hakenstad, sereis score 651 (236); Shawn Larson 636 (267); Derek Christianson 630
