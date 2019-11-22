Pinbusters
Nov. 12Top team: Mark Anderson Realty, series score 2,139
Top team: Nordic, game score 744
Top individuals: Holly Bambenek, series score 546; Crystal Fry 524 (204); Dede Hanson 496
MerchantsNov. 13Top team: Bleachers, series score 3,540
Top team: Bleachers, game score 1,255
Top individuals: Randy Strangstalien, series score 724 (286); Nick Veglahn 655 (264); Keith Dwyer 630 (236).
Westby Area MenNov. 14Top team: Snowflake, series score 3,531
Top team: Snowflake, game score 1,207
Top individuals: William Larson, series score 719 (277); Derek Christianson 695 (269); Scott Sordahl 667; Shawn Larson 279
