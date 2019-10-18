Pinbusters
Oct. 8
Top team: Serendipity Golf, series score 2,213
Top team: Serendipity Golf, game score 798
Top individuals: Pam Lee, series score 534 (215); Holly Bambenek 526 (203); Dede Hanson 510 (202); Cary Christianson 503 (210); Julie Leis 507
Oct. 1
Top team: Leer Transport, series score 2,161
Top team: Leer Transport, game score 786
Top individuals: Cary Christianson, series score 510 (224); Holly Bambenek 510; Bridget Strangstalien 503
Sept. 24
Top team: Viroqua Tree Service, series score 2,122
Top team: Viroqua Tree Service, game score 783
Top individuals: Pam lee, series score 523; Dede Hanson 504; Holly Bambenek 482.
Sept. 24Top team: Serendipity Golf, series score 2,224
Top team: Mark Anderson Realty, game score 795
Top individuals: Holly Bambenek, series score 551 (223); Cary Christianson 520 (209); Dede Hanson 510
Westby Area Men
Oct. 10
Top team: A-1 Septic, series score 3,405
Top team: A-1 Septic, game score 1,155
Top individuals: William Larson, series score 669 (235); Keith Dwyer 646; Dan Stellner 634
Oct. 3
Top team: A-1 Septic, series score 3,447
Top team: A-1 Septic, game score 1,231
Top individuals: Scott Sordahl, series score 678 (257); Keith Dwyer 617 (231); Dave Marsh 593 (226)
Merchants
Oct. 9
Top team: Codgers, series score 3,541
Top team: Bleachers, game score 1,267
Top individuals: Don Ames, series score 716 (300); Keith Dwyer 705 (266); Randy Strangstalien 670 (253)
Oct. 2
Top team: Team Cheese, series score 3,476
Top team: Team Cheese, game score 1,239
Top Individuals: Randy Strangstalien, series score 662; Brett Burkum 654 (268); Keith Dwyer 645
