Pinbusters
Oct. 15 Top team: Viroqua Tree Service, series score 1,752
Top team: Viroqua Tree Service, game score 627
Top individuals: Sheila Justin, series score 500; Crystal Fry 492; Holly Bambenek 492
Westby Area Men Oct. 17 Top team: Snowflake, series score 3,462
Top team: East Ridge HOA, game score 1,231
Top individuals: Derek Christianson, series score 712 (255); Shawn Larson 657 (259); Matt Tainter 636 (268)
Merchants Oct. 16 Top team: Select Sires, series score 3,462
Top team: Select Sires, game score 1,183
Top individuals: Randy Strangstalien, series score 671; Joe Erlandson 656; Bob Hundt 643
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.