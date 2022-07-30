Class A American Legion State Baseball Tournament opens in Viroqua

Opening ceremonies for the 2022 Class A American Legion State Baseball Tournament were held on Swanson Field in Viroqua’s Park Bowl, Friday night.

Gary Gilbertson of Viroqua served as the master of ceremonies, introducing the following teams playing in the tournament: Region 1 champion Altoona, Region 2 champion Wittenberg, Region 3 champion Denmark, Region 4 champion Waupun, Region 5 Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, Region 6 runner-up Westby/Coon Valley, Region 6 champion Viroqua 138’ers and Region 7 champion Prairie du Chien.

Gilbertson also introduced the six Class A American Legion Baseball All-Stars who were at the state tournament – Evan Hubatch, Viroqua, Bowdy Dempsey, Westby/Coon Valley, Logan Lau, Altoona, Casey Bartlet Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, Noah Gerritson, Waupun, and Colton Thompson, Prairie du Chien. The 50th American Legion Baseball All-Star Game hosted by the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field will be played following the Brewers game Aug. 7.

The opening ceremonies also included speakers Roger Mathison of Coon Valley, who is the state commissioner of Legion baseball, Boone Stalsberg, Viroqua’s Park and Rec Department director, and Pete Swanson, Viroqua 138’ers coach and chairman of the Wisconsin Class A State American Legion Baseball Tournament. Viroqua’s Evan Hubatch read the American Legion Baseball Code of Ethics. Pete Walby of Viroqua sang the national anthem and the combined Viroqua VFW/American Legion color guard presented the flags.

“Legion baseball is a strong tradition in western Wisconsin,” Mathison said. “We started with 214 teams and we are down to the final few. Play hard, have fun and create memories that last a lifetime.”

Following the opening ceremony, Viroqua faced Prairie du Chien and won, 12-1. Westby/Coon Valley played Denmark at 11 a.m. Friday and won, 8-7.