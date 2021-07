Coulee spring all-conference teams announced

The Coulee spring all-conference teams for the 2020-2021 school year have been announced. The athletes are listed by name, school and year.

GIRLS TRACK

First team

Grace Hebel Westby 12; Cassie Warren Luther 12; Adrianna Rotering G-E-T 9; Katrina Koppa Viroqua 12; Quinn Wenthe G-E-T 11; Jessica Anderson Viroqua 11; Katrina Koppa Viroqua 12; Lexi Christianson Viroqua 11; Trixie Koppa Viroqua 9; Gracelyn Shanley G-E-T 11; Kayli Bratberg G-E-T 11; Alayna Stendahl G-E-T 9; Emily Nelson G-E-T 11; Kaylee Hauge G-E-T 9; Caden Miralles G-E-T 12; Avali Bratberg G-E-T 11; Tauna Janssen G-E-T 11; Aleah Hunter G-E-T 11; Rachel Amoth G-E-T 12; Meghan Nelson Westby 10; Asia Rave Black River Falls 12; Mikayla Wright G-E-T 12.

Second team