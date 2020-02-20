Dartball scores

Feb. 13
.500 hitters: Shane Peterson, Kolten Peterson, Nick Volden, Robert Flugum, Luke Swartz, Richard Clark, Al Clark, Bill Fieck, Tyler Fortun, Dave Linder, Dan Tollefson
Standings through Week 11: Bleachers 23-10, Bobby Johns 22-11, Gassers 21-12, Nordic 21-12, Tappers 17-16, Liberty 17-16, Country Gardens 7-26, Norwegian Hollow 4-29
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Angie Cina
Vernon County Broadcaster editor
Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today