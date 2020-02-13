You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dartball scores
0 comments
Dartball

Dartball scores

Feb. 6

.500 hitters: Shane Peterson, Jeff Lockington, Monte Dunnum, Dave Lindner, Mark Oldenburg, Luke Swartz, Larry Simonson

Standings through Week 10: Bleachers 22-8, Bobby Johns 20-10, Gassers 19-11, Nordic 18-12, Tappers 16-14, Liberty 14-16, Country gardens 7-23, Norwegian Hollow 4-26

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News