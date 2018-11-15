The 2018 De Soto High School Fall Athletic Banquet was held in the De Soto Middle/High School commons Nov. 6. After a potluck dinner and a welcome to athletes and parents by athletic director Scott King, cheerleading advisor NIkki Egge kicked off the awards.
Egge began by awarding varsity letters to: Pearl Sikora, Tymber Huebner, Emma Penchi, Emily Hobbs, Lila Radde, Kiele McDowell, Kelcie Ziegler, and Riecke Kuckenbecher.
Then the awards moved on. Something new this year at De Soto High School is cross country. Cross country head coach is Lindsey Kuennen awarded letters to: Karmyn Jarzemski, Michelle Berra, Drake Kumlin, Kenzy Kreuzer, and Silvana Von Planta.
Other cross country awards were: Most Improved Runner—Michelle Berra; Best Attitude—Kenzy Kreuzer; Hardest Worker—Drake Kumlin; Most Dedicated—Silvana Van Planta; and Senior Award—Karmyn Jarzemski. The 2018 Ridge and Valley Cross Country Sportsmanship Award was shared by Drake Kumlin and Kenzy Kreuzer
Head volleyball coach Alexis Reber, along with assistant coaches Ashley Wateski and Sarah Fruit, presented letters to: seniors Ava Brosinski, Lila Tully, Hannah Skau, Taylor Olson, Jenna Krzewinski, Leah Meyer, Kayla Hermeier; junior Rachel Gianoli; sophomores Ellie George and Cierra Spears; and freshmen Camryn Venner and Jenna Gianoli
Volleyball Participation awards were presented to: Analia Arce-Johnson, Kenzy Kruezer, April Haakenson, Natalie Randa, Mya Helgeson, Emilee Koch, Haevyn Kuhnke, Silvana Von Planta, Trinity Vento, Eva Russell-Miller, Emma Overby, Desiray Fedler, Desirae Steiber, McKenzie Moser, and Valerie Osthoff.
Junior Varsity Coaches Ashley Wateski and Sarah Fruit presented the JV Coaches Award to Val Osthoff, JV Offensive Player Natalie Randa, and JV Defensive Player Kenzy Kreuzer.
Varsity awards included: Leadership: Taylor Olson; Best Defensive Player: Lila Tully; Most Improved Player Camryn Venner; Best Offensive Player Rachel Gianoli; and MVP Ava Brosinski.
Ridge and Valley All-Conference Ava Brosinski; Ridge and Valley Conference Honorable Mention: Lila Tully, Jenna Krzewinski; and Ridge and Valley Conference Sportsmanship Award: Rachel Gianoli
Head football coach Ev Wick, along with assistant coaches Lucas Gillman, Dan Trussoni, Adam Emerson, Nick Mooney, Garrett Redman, and Leroy Emerson ,awarded varsity letters to: seniors Brock Venner, Riggin Beck, Gavin Gemein, Taylor Gullickson, Zach Hermeier, Terrance Hanson, and Jake Sikora; juniors Trevor Rebhahn, Kaden Pedretti, Caleb Logslett, Kyler Kuhnke, and Mathew Fruth; sophomores Jacob Kurszewski, Andrew Thomson, Alex Scoville, and Cezar Garcia; freshmen Josh Boardman, Nathan Woodhouse, and Aiden Brosinski.
Participation Award recipients were: Nate Busteed, Richard Joseph, Adam Williams, Brett Rebhahn, Hunter Obert, Jimmy Dammon, Daniel Adkins, Gabe Walz, Gannon Dunlavey, Ely Wa-Kiluba
The stats crew of Morgan Woodhouse, Karymn Jarzemski, Lily Milliren and team managers: Evan Pedretti, Landon Pedretti, Eli Brosinski, and Marco Gallegos were recognized was for their contribution to the team.
Coach Wick named Trevor Rebhahn Offensive MVP, The Defensive MVP was Jake Sikora, JV MVP Josh Boardman, Offensive lineman of-the-year Zach Hermeier, Scout Team Player of the year Mathew Fruth, Most Improved Player Kaden Pedretti and Zach Hermeier, and “Top Rock” (Hardest Hitter) went to Trevor Rebhahn, Gillespie Award Brock Venner.
Ridge and Valley All Conference 1st Team honors went to: Trevor Rebhahn; Ridge and Valley First Team Defense: Jake Sikora (LB); Ridge and Valley Second Team Offense: Kaden Pedretti (QB) Brock Venner(RB) Jake Sikora (WR) Zach Hermeier and Caleb Logslett (LM); Ridge and Valley Second Team Defense: Josh Boardman (DE) Kyler Kuhnke (DE); Honorable mention: Trevor Rebhahn; Ridge and Valley All-Sportsmanship Team: Jake Sikora.
Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Academic—All State: Jake Sikora
