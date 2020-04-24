De Soto senior halted baseball, music

Matthew Boardman is like a lot of other high school spring sports athletes. The De Soto High School senior misses his teammates, the competition and the rush that comes along with it.
He also realizes he may have worn his Pirates' baseball uniform for the last time as the coronavirus pandemic has almost certainly wiped out all spring sports in Wisconsin and throughout the country.
Gov. Tony Evers' extension of the stay-at-home order until May 26 -- and the closing of all public and private schools through the end of the school year -- has all but ended hope of any type of spring season.
For Boardman, the only senior on the Pirates' roster, it was a big-time punch to the gut. Thanks to another passion, however, he has been able to handle a baseball-less spring and keep a positive attitude.
Music, it seems, has been his salvation.
"I really do love music and it has always been there in my life," said Boardman, who plays the trumpet, piano and sings. "It (music) has helped me a lot. Baseball is a hobby, and is a lot of fun. When you win, there is nothing like being with your teammates and the bus ride home. And when you lose, you are trying to cheer them up."
There was a lot of cheering last season, as De Soto -- a longtime small-school baseball powerhouse with eight state appearances and two titles -- went 18-8 and advanced to a Division 4 sectional semifinal before falling to Belmont.
The Pirates won the Ridge and Valley Conference last season with a 13-1 mark, but did lose seven seniors from that team. Tad Boardman, De Soto's head coach and Matthew's uncle, was optimistic about this season as a core group of five or six players had either started or had varsity experience.
Now, those players will likely have to wait a year to hit the diamond. Matthew Boardman doesn't have that option.
"I was excited for our season. We had a lot of sophomores who played last year and this would have been their third year starting, or playing on the varsity," Tad Boardman said. "We lost a lot of good pitching, but I am confident we could be competitive in the Ridge and Valley, which is always our first goal.
"I feel bad for Matthew, as he's a super good kid. I know it is bothering him bad, but his overall attitude is great. It is hard for him; it is hard for everybody. He realizes there are lot more important things."
Take music, for example.
While Matthew and his older brother, Derek, have gone to the baseball field in Genoa and hit some ground balls this spring, he has continued to practice playing the trumpet and continues to sing. He's pretty darn good at both, it seems, as he advanced deep into a number of competitions a year ago.
"I sing in our choir and I do state solo ensembles. Last fall, I made it to Wisconsin State on state honors choir," Matthew said. "In solos, you get selected for an audition, which was in La Crosse last year. In February I went to Oshkosh for rehearsal for four days, then there was a concert at the Madison Overture Center."
In talking to Matthew, his passion for music is undeniable. It wasn't always that way.
"In sixth grade, I was the back kid in the choir and didn't like to sing. In eighth grade, I was really nervous at first, then started taking lessons," Matthew said. "I started singing by myself, then realized, 'Hey, I am pretty good at it.' I really enjoy going to the state honors choir and the Dorian Music Festival. It is such a bigger music population where people are passionate about music."
The Dorian Music Festival, which is held at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, each summer, is where Matthew's love of music really began to grow. He has attended the a music camp at Luther since seventh grade, which is a big reason why he will attend Luther this fall as a college student.
Matthew intends to major on social work and minor in performance, but he hasn't ruled out music education either. While he has a bright future in front of him, his uncle just wishes he had one more spring to coach him, along with top returnees Alex Scoville, Andrew Thompson, Vin Buchner and Jake Kurszewski.
"Matthew is a quiet individual, but when he accomplishes something on the baseball field it is a joy to watch him celebrate his achievements," Tad Boardman said. "This year he was probably going to be our shortstop as he had played that position all last summer during legion ball. His glove was second to only one other person I have had seen in the program in my four years (as coach)."
With "very good fundamentals," Tad Boardman said, Matthew committed just two errors in 47 chances last spring while playing second base. He's also tough at the plate, hitting .313 overall and .400 in Ridge and Valley games last season. He drove in 11 runs, had four doubles, a triple and stole 7 of 9 bases.
Whether he has a bat in his hands, a glove on one, or a trumpet to his lips, Matthew's been busy -- and happy -- with his high school years. But, he quickly says, it's not about him.
"I really like to help people and want them to be at their best. I enjoy talking to people, making conversation, and helping them," Matthew said. "That is why I am looking at social work."
And, of course, music.
