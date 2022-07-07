De Soto/Viroqua co-op clay target team sends four to state trap tournament

The De Soto/Viroqua co-op clay target shooting team had a great season, finishing 12th overall statewide out of 32 teams with over 2,000 student athletes at the Wisconsin State High School Clay Target League’s 2022 State Tournament held at Rome, Wisconsin, June 11-12.

The team was represented in the high school divisions by freshman Harris Krueger, senior Nathan Woodhouse and sophomore Cole Wehling.

Cole Wehling of Stoddard was named to the All-State team for having Top Overall Spring League Averages.

Eleven-year old De Soto Middle School student Auden Slaght of Stoddard participated for the first time this year and won his division of 134 students. He hit 94 out of 100 targets, using a borrowed Browning 99 single shot shotgun. He says he is, “Looking forward to being on the varsity shooting team.” Auden said he would like to thank Jim Krieger for the use of the trap gun and Caron Malin for her encouragement.

The De Soto/Viroqua co-op team is made up of 50 shooters. The students are taught gun safety to begin the season. They are encouraged to cheer on their teammates. The season is five weeks long with each student shooting 50 rounds a week. Once the season is over shooters are divided into novice, junior varsity and varsity. De Soto/Viroqua overall ranked 12th at state out of 32 teams.

The home shooting range for the De Soto/Viroqua co-op team is the Retreat Sportsmans Club. Team coaches are Scott Kelly, Caron Malin and Ashley Wateski. The team also has many volunteers who have coached, catered meals, or helped us in other ways to ensure the best experiences for the youth shooters.

The coaches would like to add, “De Soto and Viroqua school districts have been very supportive of us teaching youth how to safely handle firearms as we respectfully represent our schools. The team would also like to thank their many sponsors and supporters.”