De Soto's Aiden Brosinski, Cezar Garcia return to state wrestling tournament
De Soto's Aiden Brosinski, Cezar Garcia return to state wrestling tournament

Wrestling duo returns to state

Aiden Brosinski (left) and Cezar Garcia will represent the De Soto Pirates at the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament, Saturday, Feb. 13. They will compete in the Division 3 tournament held at Wausau East High School.

 Contributed photo

Two De Soto High School wrestlers -- junior Aiden Brosinski and senior Cezar Garcia -- have earned return trips to the WIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament.

The 78th State Individual Wrestling Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13. The Division 1 tournament will be held at Kaukauna High School. The Division 2 tournament will be conducted at Adams-Friendship High School, with the Division 3 tournament held at Wausau East High School. Brosinski and Garcia will be traveling to the Division 3 tournament.

Brosinski (152 pounds) is the returning third-place finisher at 138 pounds in 2020, is now a three-time state qualifier and two-time sectional champion for the Pirates. Garcia (195 pounds) is a two-time state qualifier and two-time sectional runner-up at 195 pounds for the Pirates.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

