De Soto's Aiden Brosinski, Cezar Garcia return to state wrestling tournament

Two De Soto High School wrestlers -- junior Aiden Brosinski and senior Cezar Garcia -- have earned return trips to the WIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament.

The 78th State Individual Wrestling Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13. The Division 1 tournament will be held at Kaukauna High School. The Division 2 tournament will be conducted at Adams-Friendship High School, with the Division 3 tournament held at Wausau East High School. Brosinski and Garcia will be traveling to the Division 3 tournament.

Brosinski (152 pounds) is the returning third-place finisher at 138 pounds in 2020, is now a three-time state qualifier and two-time sectional champion for the Pirates. Garcia (195 pounds) is a two-time state qualifier and two-time sectional runner-up at 195 pounds for the Pirates.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

