De Soto's Lilly Milliren qualifies for state track meet

State track qualifier

Lilly Milliren will represent De Soto High School at the 2022 WIAA Track and Field State Championship in La Crosse.

 Contributed photo

De Soto High School’s Lilly Milliren will represent the Pirates at the 2022 WIAA Track and Field State Championship at Roger Harring Stadium on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus, Friday and Saturday, June 3-4.

Milliren, a senior, qualified in the 100m hurdles and 300m hurdles and will compete in Division 3.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

