De Soto's Lilly Milliren qualifies for state track meet

De Soto High School’s Lilly Milliren will represent the Pirates at the 2022 WIAA Track and Field State Championship at Roger Harring Stadium on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus, Friday and Saturday, June 3-4.
Milliren, a senior, qualified in the 100m hurdles and 300m hurdles and will compete in Division 3.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Angie Cina
Vernon County Times editor
Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today