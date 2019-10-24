Calling all soccer players ages 6-18! Registration is now open for Futsal. Futsal is fun, fast-paced soccer played indoors on a basketball court. The sport develops great foot skills, technique, and overall soccer ability. This is a great way to stay active during the winter months and a good introduction to soccer for new players. U8-U14 practices will be held at the GYM on Hwy 14 north of Viroqua. High School practices will be held at Viroqua Elementary School Gym. Registrations by Oct. 31 get the Early Bird price.
The schedule for practices:
U8 (Birth Years 2012-2013): Weekly one-hour practice for eight weeks starting after Thanksgiving; there will be scrimmages as the season progresses. Practices will be held on Wednesdays between 3:45 and 7 p.m. $75 registration fee; after Oct. 31, $90.
U10 (Birth Years 2010-2011): Weekly one-hour practice for eight weeks starting after Thanksgiving; there will be scrimmages as the season progresses. Practices will be held on Wednesdays between 3:45 and 7 p.m. $75 registration fee; after Oct. 31 $90.
U12 (Birth Years 2008-2009): Weekly 1.5-hour practice for 10 weeks starting after Thanksgiving; there will be scrimmages as the season progresses. Practices will be held on Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. $100 registration fee; after Oct. 31 $115.
U14 (Birth Years 2006-2007; eighth-graders born 2005): Weekly 1.5-hour practice for 10 weeks starting after Thanksgiving; there will be scrimmages as the season progresses. Practices will be held on Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. $100 registration fee; after Oct. 31 $115.
High School: Weekly 1.5-hour practice for 12 weeks starting mid-November; Viterbo league (Approximately seven Sunday games December to February) Practices will be held either Tuesdays or Thursdays from 7:30-9 p.m. $175 registration fee; after Oct. 31 $190.
Mail your payment to Registrar, P.O. BOX 12, Viroqua, WI 54665 or online at https://go.teamsnap.com/forms/214821. Questions? Email the administrator at driftlessunitedathletics@gmail.com.
