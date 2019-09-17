The 2019 high school soccer season for Driftless United Futbol is off to a winning start. The varsity team’s 7 win-0 loss record includes three shutouts last weekend at the six-team Coulee Tournament in West Salem which Driftless United has won for the third year in a row.
Upcoming home games for the team are against Richland Center on Sept. 19 at 5 p.m., Metro United from Minneapolis on Sept. 21 at 12:45 p.m., and Aquinas on Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. In addition, Driftless United girls soccer team will play Metro United on Sept. 21 at 2:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, the JV soccer team hosts the third annual Driftless Tournament in Viroqua, starting at 9 a.m. The games will be held at the VAS soccer and football fields.
Along with high school soccer, Driftless United has boys, girls, and co-ed teams for U5/6-U14 that play games throughout the region.
And on Oct. 6 is the annual Community Class, where high school players recruit members of the community to join them on the field for a mixed game of high school and adult players.
For more information about Driftless United Soccer: driftlessunitedathletics.org; Facebook: Driftless United Futbol, Instagram: driftless_united, email: driftlessunited@gmail.com.
