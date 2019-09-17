Driftless United Futbol's varsity team is the winner of the six-team Coulee Touranment in West Salem. Pictured are (front, from left) Maiela Leinberger, Blake Peterson, Jae Arnold, Max Thew, Tully Farrell, Alyssandra Dehlin, Jackson Rott; (middle) Sylvi Shonka, Arianna Pratt, Isaac Porter, Coyote Merkel, Elliott Nicholes, Hugh Spann, Flynne LeMaire, Anna Dlugi; (back) Andy Green, Matthew Krings, Ben Ashley-Kappler, Tucker Hughes, Amory Lenarz, Caspian Stevenson, Rowan Heath and coach Kelsey Sauber-Olds.