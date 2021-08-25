Fall preview: De Soto volleyball is ready for the season

“This team has a strong positive mindset that will take a lot to knock them down,” Wateski said. “They are resilient and will do anything that is needed to get to the next step. When a suggestion is made for improvement, they will not only do what was asked of them, they give more. It is hard to find a weakness in this team that is so mentally strong because even when they struggle, they find a way to persevere.”

Where are team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges? “The biggest challenge this Lady Pirate team could face this year is the number of players. Being able to fill the spots with COVID restrictions can and has made it difficult. The players have done a great job in the past stepping up when needed.”

Does the coach have a team motto or goals put forth to your athletes? “Keep going till someone makes us stop, regroup and find a way to keep going. Never give up!”

Wateski said she believes that North Crawford is going to be a strong team “either this year or in the future.” “The younger Trojans are showing great potential. I am optimistic that our team will be on the winning end this season but only time will tell.”

The team’s record last year was four wins and nine losses.

The coaching team includes Stephanie Floberg JV and assistant coach, Loralee Wetter assistant coach and Dale Piurkowski assistant coach.

