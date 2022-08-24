Fall sports preview: De Soto cross country is 'Changing The Culture'

This year’s cross-country team at De Soto High school has the theme “Changing The Culture.”

“We want to be better than we have ever been,” said coach Jake Reuter. “The goal is to create a legacy here at De Soto. We want to go above and beyond any previous expectations of a cross country program at our school. Our goals are always to have each individual improve, and we hope to have a lot of fun along the way.”

Reuter, who has coached for a total of 10 years, is in his fourth year at De Soto; this is his third year as the head coach.

In 2021, the girls’ team had incomplete scores at conference and sectionals. The boys’ team placed third at conference with 76 points, and 11th at sectionals with 301 points.

The team lost two athletes to graduation — Rob Hunter, a three-year team member, and Tanner Pedretti, a three-year team member, 2021 Team Captain and 2021 Team Student-Athlete Award.

What does the season looks like for Reuter’s team overall?

“This group of student-athletes have collectively put in their best summer training ever,” he said. “That will lead to bigger goals being accomplished, and more fun being had throughout the season. We have lost two leaders from last year’s team. Tanner Pedretti is one of the finest leaders I have ever seen in my time coaching high school athletics. Rob Hunter is a fantastic success story on what can happen if you believe in someone, and that person works hard to improve their life. Even though these two seniors are have now moved on, their lessons will be carried on by our young team for years to come.

“We want to be competitive in every meet that we enter this year,” Reuter continued. “Our girls’ team, all the way down to our middle school kids, is starting to believe that they can be better than any expectations they previously had of themselves. Our boys’ team wants to be able to attack in the last kilometer of races. They will hopefully be able to break into the next level of competitive teams this year.”

Top returning runners for the season for the girls include Cadence Thompson (senior), who was 22nd at conference and 66th at sectionals, and Hailey Yaktin (sophomore).

Top returning runners for the season for the boys include Zach Yaktin (senior): 13th at conference, 46th at sectionals; Seth Greeno (sophomore): 12th at conference, 49th at sectionals; Jonathan Montes-Johnson (sophomore): 17th at conference, 65th at sectionals; Kaden Knutson (sophomore): 24th at Conference; Silas Buchner (sophomore): 35th at conference; and Logan Brudos (freshman): Won six of his eight invitational races as an eighth-grader last year.

What are the team’s strengths this season?

“Our group is still young,” Reuter said. “On the boys side, it’s almost entirely underclassmen. However, those four freshman from last year, are now legitimate competitors at the varsity level. They have cut their teeth by going up against kids that were older and more experienced than them. They are now ready to start proving that they can race right with those people.

“On the girls’ side, I am excited for a couple runners to step out and show a level of strength they never have before. Our middle school girls will look up to them for inspiration, as they hope to be successful at the high school level in a couple years from now. All together, this group has proven to be diligent workers throughout the summer. They will be more prepared than ever before.”

For both the boys’ and girls’ teams, Reuter said he sees only see one challenge — numbers. “We are a small school, and a relatively new program. That makes it tough to recruit a lot of team members. We will need to continue to show how much fun, growth, and success we have in this program in order for that to change in the future. If we could just get a few more kids of each gender, we would be set up nicely — we hope to do that.”

Who are the top contenders for the conference title?

“On the girls’ side, I look for Kickapoo/La Farge to remain a dominant force within our conference,” Reuter said. “North Crawford had a good group last year, and I think that will continue this year. Outside of those two teams, I look for other schools to grow their numbers and success in order to make this a tougher conference. We hope to gain a couple more team members in order to have a complete team.”

“On the boys’ side, Kickapoo/La Farge should be strong again,” he said. “They lost a couple varsity contributors, but have much of their state-qualifying team back. Wauzeka-Steuben has been near the top of the conference for a while now. Shullsburg/Belmont could be formidable if they have a full team this year. Every team has quality individuals.

“We hope to be a contender for the conference title in October. You never know what can happen over the course of a season…injuries, illness, etc. We believe we have the racers to be able to challenge for the right to be called conference champions. No matter what, we will be coming in full force, looking to take the crown.”

Rick Pedretti is the assistant coach.