Fall sports preview: De Soto cross country looks forward to season

“This season will hopefully be much less tumultuous than last year for all teams across the state,” said Jake Reuter, who’s in his third year as head coach. “We lost two very key senior leaders from last season, but we have two seniors this year with Tanner Pedretti and Rob Hunter, who will keep our ship steered in the right direction. Our boys team has grown, with a great freshman class coming in.”

“Our theme for this year is ‘Kuliko Jana.’ It is Swahili for ‘More Than Yesterday.’ We want each student-athlete to focus on just being a little bit better the next day, and to continue that for the whole season. That includes being a better runner, student, family member, community member, etc. As for goals, we always want every kid to improve throughout the season, and to realize the potential they have to be great. As a coach, you always want to win a conference championship, and we will see how close we can get to the throne. Before that can be done, we just want to continue to grow as a program, and to create better overall individuals.”