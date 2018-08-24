De Soto High School is offering cross country this fall and first-year coach Lindsey Kuennen has the goal of instilling in the athletes a passion for running.
“My goal as a coach is to create a balance between being competitive at the highest levels of cross country, while encouraging athletes to be supportive teammates and instill a passion for running for the rest of their lives,” Kuennen said. “It is just as important to create a positive atmosphere with your teammates as it is to be positive with yourself.”
Kuennen said the De Soto cross country experience will be a unique athletic experience. “Everyone can participate and push his or her own limits to achieve success as an individual and as a team. Times and goals will be different for each individual, but the will and the drive to accomplish those goals is important for every individual on this team.”
Kuennen said she would like for every runner to embrace the team’s goal of starting a tradition of excellence in the cross country program at DHS. “To become an outstanding team it takes a lot of hard work, commitment and enthusiasm from all of the runners and coaches. Cross country is an individual sport just as much a team sport and we are excited to see where are headed this season.”
The team’s biggest strength, Kuennen said, is the runners’ enthusiasm about their first season. “This is a new sport for us and with the support of our fellow athletes, school and community we are ready to run.”
Because the Pirates are new to the sport of cross country, the biggest challenge to overcome is they lack the number of athletes that other teams have.
“As a new program we are building our presence right alongside our team,” Kuennen said. “We are committed to working hard and supporting each other. I believe that De Soto will do great things this season and we are excited to see where we go.”
