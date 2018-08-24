Since the September 2016 flooding, which destroyed “The Pit,” the De Soto High School football team has practiced and played games offsite.
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse head coach Mike Schmidt provided football facilities for some practice opportunities this summer. Since the flooding, Logan, Viroqua and Lansing allowed the Pirates to play football games at their fields.
The first three home games of this season will be played at Logan High School because the football field sod is not anchored yet.
On Friday, Sept. 28, De Soto will celebrate homecoming and the opening day for the renovated football field. FEMA/WEM grants have supported the costs of renovation and mitigation, with the field sod being completed July 24.
Ev Wick, who is entering is 16 season as head coach, said the motto this year is “road warriors.”
Top returning players include Brock Venner (RB/LB), Jake Sikora (WR/LB), Trevor Rebhahn (RB/LB), Zach Hermeier (OL/DL) and Riggin Beck (TE).
Key positions lost to graduation were Evan Overby (QB), Tony Boardman (OL/DE), Grant Chapes (WR/DB) and Dylan Chapes (TE/DB).
“We will look to be competitive in every game we play,” Wick said. “We need to stay healthy.”
Wick said De Soto’s strengths are attitude, coachability and overall team chemistry.
“Depth and numbers will be a challenge for us,” he said. “SWS and Ithaca will be in the mix. We hope to be there again as well.”
The team’s record last season was 6-4.
Wick’s assistant coaches are Nick Mooney, Dan Trussoni, Garrett Redman, Lucas Gilman, Leroy Emerson and Adam Emerson.
