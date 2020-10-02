Fall sports preview: De Soto football welcomes back six returning players

The De Soto High School football team welcomes back six top returning players this season — Cezar Garcia OL/DL, Alex Scoville QB/DB, Nathan Woodhouse OL/DL, Josh Boardman OL/DE, Aiden Brosinski RB/DB and Brett Rebhahn TE/LB.

In light of the pandemic, Ev Wick, who’s entering his 18th year of coaching, said all of the players are excited to be doing something they enjoy.

He said the Pirates, who had a 7-3 record last year, will have to move some players around and stay healthy as they work to overcome the loss of graduates Trevor Rebhahn, Kyler Kuhnke, Caleb Logslett and Kaden Pedretti.

“We have coachable kids that work hard,” Wick said.

The longtime coach said this year’s challenges will be numbers and depth.

De Soto is part of a new 10-team conference for this year only. Wick said Ithaca, Potosi/Cassville and Highland will be the season’s top contenders.

The assistant coaches are Nick Mooney, Dan Trussoni, Garrett Redman, Leroy Emerson and Adam Emerson.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

