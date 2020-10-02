 Skip to main content
Fall sports preview: De Soto football welcomes back six returning players
0 comments

De Soto High School football team 2020

Members of the 2020 De Soto football team include 2 Aiden Brosinski, 4 Brett Rebhahn, 5 Andrew Thompson, 7 Alex Scoville, 10 Evan Pedretti, 21 Jacob Kurszewski, 22 Hunter Obert, 24 Jimmy Dammon, 25 Harley Schams, 31 Jed Curti, 34 Bryan Montes-Johnson, 53 Carter Logslett, 54 Nathan Woodhouse, 62 Evan Koch, 63 Ely Wa-Kiluba, 65 Josh Boardman, 66 Bryce Grelle, 67 Cole Wehling, 68 Sonny Boardman, 73 Cezar Garcia and 75 Matthew Kumlin.

 Contributed photo

The De Soto High School football team welcomes back six top returning players this season — Cezar Garcia OL/DL, Alex Scoville QB/DB, Nathan Woodhouse OL/DL, Josh Boardman OL/DE, Aiden Brosinski RB/DB and Brett Rebhahn TE/LB.

In light of the pandemic, Ev Wick, who’s entering his 18th year of coaching, said all of the players are excited to be doing something they enjoy.

He said the Pirates, who had a 7-3 record last year, will have to move some players around and stay healthy as they work to overcome the loss of graduates Trevor Rebhahn, Kyler Kuhnke, Caleb Logslett and Kaden Pedretti.

“We have coachable kids that work hard,” Wick said.

The longtime coach said this year’s challenges will be numbers and depth.

De Soto is part of a new 10-team conference for this year only. Wick said Ithaca, Potosi/Cassville and Highland will be the season’s top contenders.

The assistant coaches are Nick Mooney, Dan Trussoni, Garrett Redman, Leroy Emerson and Adam Emerson.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

