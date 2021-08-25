Fall sports preview: De Soto football's goal is to continue playoff streak

The De Soto High School football team is heading into the season with the goal of being competitive every time they hit the field.

“We want to be competitive in every game we play,” said Ev Wick, who’s entering his 19th year as head coach. “Our kids want to continue the playoff streak.”

Wick said the team needs to stay healthy in order to have a successful season. “We have had to move several players around to new positions to give us the best chance to succeed.”

The team lost the following athletes to graduation: Cezar Garcia OL/DE All-Region Player; AlexScoville QB/DB leading passer; Andrew Thompson WR/LB; and Jacob Kurszweski RB/LB.

Top returning players for this season include Josh Boardman OL/DE four-year starter, all-conference, all-region, honorable mention all-state; Aiden Brosinski RB/LB top offensive threat; Nathan Woodhouse OL/DL three-year starter; Evan Pedretti QB/DB; Jimmy Dammon WR/DB; Lennart Schmidt OL/DL; and Bryce Grelle TE/DE.

What are the team’s strengths this season? “We have a good group of kids to work with,” Wick said. “They are coachable and trust us to put them in the right spot to succeed.”