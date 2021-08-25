 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fall sports preview: De Soto football's goal is to continue playoff streak
0 Comments

Fall sports preview: De Soto football's goal is to continue playoff streak

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2021 De Soto High School football team

Members of the 2021 De Soto football team include (front, from left) Cole Wehling, Jacob Umberger, Landon Pedretti, Hesed Wa-Kiluba, Evan Koch, Sonny Boardman, Harley Schams, Jayvyn Jones, Bryce Grelle, Lennart Schmidt, Landyn Sanders, Matthew Kumlin, Peyton Crager, Justin Obert; (back) Daniel Adkins, HUnter Obert, Drake Kumlin, Ely Wa-Kiluba, Josh Boardman, Aiden Brosinski, Jimmy Dammon, Nathan Woodhouse and Evan Pedretti. Missing are Grant Kozelka and Lakota Webster.

 Contributed photo

The De Soto High School football team is heading into the season with the goal of being competitive every time they hit the field.

“We want to be competitive in every game we play,” said Ev Wick, who’s entering his 19th year as head coach. “Our kids want to continue the playoff streak.”

Wick said the team needs to stay healthy in order to have a successful season. “We have had to move several players around to new positions to give us the best chance to succeed.”

The team lost the following athletes to graduation: Cezar Garcia OL/DE All-Region Player; AlexScoville QB/DB leading passer; Andrew Thompson WR/LB; and Jacob Kurszweski RB/LB.

Top returning players for this season include Josh Boardman OL/DE four-year starter, all-conference, all-region, honorable mention all-state; Aiden Brosinski RB/LB top offensive threat; Nathan Woodhouse OL/DL three-year starter; Evan Pedretti QB/DB; Jimmy Dammon WR/DB; Lennart Schmidt OL/DL; and Bryce Grelle TE/DE.

What are the team’s strengths this season? “We have a good group of kids to work with,” Wick said. “They are coachable and trust us to put them in the right spot to succeed.”

The longtime coach said numbers and depth will be the Pirates’ biggest obstacles for the 2021 season.

Wick said Ithaca and Highland will have nice squads this year with a fair amount of players coming back. “We look to be competitive in every game that we play.”

The assistant coaches are Nick Mooney, Dan Trussoni, Garrett Redman, Leroy Emerson and Adam Emerson.

The team’s record last year was 3-2.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News