Cross Country begins its second season at De Soto High School in the current era. Longtime teacher/coach Craig Halverson coached cross country in the 1980s.
Lindsey Kuennen, who’s in her second year as head coach, will have to make do without graduates Karmyn Jarzenski and Silvana Von Planta.
Returning letter winners will be Michelle Berra, Drake Kumlin and Kenzy Kreuzer. In 2018, the Ridge and Valley Cross Country Sportsmanship Award for De Soto was shared by Kumlin and Kreuzer.
The Pirates’ cross country season begins Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Westby.
