Members of the 2019 De Soto High School cross country team include (front, from left) Cezar Alejandro Carlito Garcia, Kenzy Kreuzer, Vin Buchner; (second row) Trinity Vento, Lilly Milliren; (third row) Haevyn Kuhnke, Maddie Jacobson, Jenna Gianoli; (back) Emma Overby and Michelle Berra. Not pictured: Tanner Pedretti.