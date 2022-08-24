Fall sports preview: De Soto moves to 8-man football

The De Soto Pirates have moved to 8-man football this year.

“This gives us a little more flexibility to deal with our lack of depth and inexperience at some positions,” said Ev Wick, who’s entering his 20th year as head coach. “We are excited for the change.”

Top returning players for the season include Evan Pedretti QB/LB/DB, Landon Pedretti WR/DB (all-conference last year), Evan Koch OL/DL, Mathew Kumlin OL/DL, Bryce Grelle TE/DE and Harley Schams RB/LB.

The team lost the following athletes to graduation in May: Josh Boardman OL/DE, Aiden Brosinki RB/LB, Nathan Woodhouse OL/DL and Jimmy Dammon WR/DB.

Wick said this year’s team wants to continue the playoff streak they have at De Soto.

“We have a group of coachable kids who trust what we are doing,” Wick said. “They are a tight-knit group of kids.”

Depth/inexperience at some positions will still be an issue this season, the longtime coach said.

Who are the top contenders for the conference title and how do you think your team will do this season?

Wick said Belmont and Wisconsin Heights will be two of the better teams in their conference. “We are hoping to be in the mix as well. If we play the way we are capable of, we could have another successful season.”

The assistant coaches are Nick Mooney, Dan Trussoni, Garrett Redman, Leroy Emerson and Adam Emerson.

The team’s record in 2021 was 6-4.