 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fall sports preview: De Soto moves to 8-man football

  • 0
De Soto High School football team 2022

Members of the 2022 De Soto football team include (front, from left) Bryce Schultz, Justin Obert, Austin DeFlorian, Jack Parrish, Grant Kozelka, Landyn Sanders, Lakota Webster, Peyton Crager, Jackson Trussoni, Finn Wrobel, Jacob Umberger, Noah Lomprey, Griffin Hanson; (back) Cole Wehling, Jayvyn Jones, Evan Koch, Matthew Kumlin, Harley Schams, Bryce Grelle, Evan Pedretti, Landon Pedretti and Sonny Boardman.

 Angie Cina

The De Soto Pirates have moved to 8-man football this year.

“This gives us a little more flexibility to deal with our lack of depth and inexperience at some positions,” said Ev Wick, who’s entering his 20th year as head coach. “We are excited for the change.”

Top returning players for the season include Evan Pedretti QB/LB/DB, Landon Pedretti WR/DB (all-conference last year), Evan Koch OL/DL, Mathew Kumlin OL/DL, Bryce Grelle TE/DE and Harley Schams RB/LB.

The team lost the following athletes to graduation in May: Josh Boardman OL/DE, Aiden Brosinki RB/LB, Nathan Woodhouse OL/DL and Jimmy Dammon WR/DB.

Wick said this year’s team wants to continue the playoff streak they have at De Soto.

“We have a group of coachable kids who trust what we are doing,” Wick said. “They are a tight-knit group of kids.”

People are also reading…

Depth/inexperience at some positions will still be an issue this season, the longtime coach said.

Who are the top contenders for the conference title and how do you think your team will do this season?

Wick said Belmont and Wisconsin Heights will be two of the better teams in their conference. “We are hoping to be in the mix as well. If we play the way we are capable of, we could have another successful season.”

The assistant coaches are Nick Mooney, Dan Trussoni, Garrett Redman, Leroy Emerson and Adam Emerson.

The team’s record in 2021 was 6-4.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News