Fall sports preview: De Soto volleyball dedicated, passionate

The De Soto High School volleyball team has a season that features almost the entire 2019 squad returning to the court.

“We have a lot of dedicated and passionate athletes that are both capable and confident,” said coach Ashley Wateski. “If we can continue to play with intensity and drive, we will be successful. I am hopeful that with almost the entire squad returning that we will be in the top portion of the conference. It has been many years since we have been in the upper group and it’s our turn this year to change it around.”

Top returning players include Jenna Gianoli, middle blocker/hitter who led the team in kills last year; she was honorable mention all conference, and Wateski said Jenna Gianoli will grow into more of a leadership role.

Another top returning player is Camryn Venner, a junior strong side hitter. “She led the conference in digs and was becoming a major threat while hitting,” Wateski said. “I’m hoping to see her grow into a strong and powerful left side hitter.”

The team lost middle blocker and hitter Rachel Gianoli to graduation. “She was my solo senior leader who led the team with ace serves and second in kills. She was first team all conference,” Wateski said.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the team has learned it must take each day at a time.

“It is hard with the current situation to plan far ahead, whether it is practice or a game, because things can (and have) changed in a matter of minutes,” Wateski said. “We have had to learn to be extremely flexible and understanding towards our athletes both with scheduling and the expectations we have.”