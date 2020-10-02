Fall sports preview: De Soto volleyball dedicated, passionate

The De Soto High School volleyball team has a season that features almost the entire 2019 squad returning to the court.
“We have a lot of dedicated and passionate athletes that are both capable and confident,” said coach Ashley Wateski. “If we can continue to play with intensity and drive, we will be successful. I am hopeful that with almost the entire squad returning that we will be in the top portion of the conference. It has been many years since we have been in the upper group and it’s our turn this year to change it around.”
Top returning players include Jenna Gianoli, middle blocker/hitter who led the team in kills last year; she was honorable mention all conference, and Wateski said Jenna Gianoli will grow into more of a leadership role.
Another top returning player is Camryn Venner, a junior strong side hitter. “She led the conference in digs and was becoming a major threat while hitting,” Wateski said. “I’m hoping to see her grow into a strong and powerful left side hitter.”
The team lost middle blocker and hitter Rachel Gianoli to graduation. “She was my solo senior leader who led the team with ace serves and second in kills. She was first team all conference,” Wateski said.
During the coronavirus pandemic, the team has learned it must take each day at a time.
“It is hard with the current situation to plan far ahead, whether it is practice or a game, because things can (and have) changed in a matter of minutes,” Wateski said. “We have had to learn to be extremely flexible and understanding towards our athletes both with scheduling and the expectations we have.”
“Our athletes have been extremely grateful to have had a chance at a fall season,” the coach continued. “We have had many discussions about how we go about prolonging our season. Those conversations usually end with reiteration of following safety guidelines to the best of our ability both on court and off.
The ongoing pandemic has affected the team’s goal for the season.
“Our team goal is to work every day like it is our last chance that we get, because in reality we could be shut down for the season at any moment,” Wateski said. “They practice like every day is game day — a lot of focus and passion. We work to leave everything on the court so that we have that sense of self-validation when it is done.”
The team’s strength, Wateski said, lies in their camaraderie. “Each athlete truly wants the best for each other and they have one another’s back when times get tough. They are quick to compliment and build each others spirit back up.”
Where are team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges? “Our biggest challenge will be to see the ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ in regards to all of the pandemic rules and regulation changes,” Wateski said. “They have had a lot thrown at them and all in a very short amount of time.”
Who are the top contenders for the conference title? “Seneca would have been a top contender but has opted for the spring season,” Wateski said. “Therefore it leads me to believe that Kickapoo will be strong this year with seven returning seniors as they continue to build and grow into more of a dominant threat.
Wateski, who is in her fourth year of coaching is in her second year as head coach, also coached the C-Team/freshmen for a year and JV for a year. This year she will be assisted by coaches Stephanie Floberg, Dale Piurkowski and Loralee Wetter.
