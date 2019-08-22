Members of the 2018 De Soto volleball team include (front, from left) Cierra Spears, McKenzie Moser, Rachel Gianoli, McKenna Obert, Gracyn Beck; (middle) Camryn Venner, April Haakenson, Kelcie Ziegler, Emily Fruth, Emilee Koch, Desirae Steiber; (back) head coach Ashely Wateski, Natalie Randa, Rachel Pedretti, Elissa Moser, Anesa Ellis, Val Osthoff and assistant coach Sarah Fruit. Not pictured: Ellie George, Kenzy Kreuzer, Jenna Gianoli, Emma Overby and Haevyn Kuhnke.