Fall sports preview: De Soto volleyball will be competitive

De Soto High School’s volleyball team may have smaller numbers this season, but that won’t stop them from being competitive.

“Our season will be different, but we never back down from a challenge,” said Ashley Wateski, who’s been coaching for six years. “Our overall numbers are down but we do not let that deter us, we focus on what our strengths are and go from there. A key senior player from our all-conference team this year will not be readily available due to injury. Elissa Moser is not letting this set her back, she is focusing on moving forward and continues to focus on the end-all including the first day back. Even though her presence on the court will be greatly missed, her volleyball IQ and team leadership with the program will be essential for our success this year.”

Gracyn Beck, a top returning player, is the Pirates’ first team all-conference and Ridge and Valley Setter of the Year. “Her roles will change this year and even more will be expected of her,” Wateski said. “She will be transitioning into a hitting role while supporting her teammates to grow into a cohesive group. Her ability to challenge her teammates to their full potential is essential for the team’s success.”

The team lost two key athletes to graduation in May — Camryn Venner and Jenna Gianoli.

Venner was a first team all-conference strong-side hitter. “She was our team leader and voted as the MVP,” Wateski said. “She excelled in every position being one of the best overall players on the court for the conference.”

Gianoli was a first team all-conference middle hitter, Ridge and Valley Player of the Year and honorable mention all-state volleyball. “She was a dominant overall player with many opponents struggling with hitting through her block or receiving her aggressive serves,” Wateski. “She is continuing her athletic career at Loras College participating in both volleyball and basketball.”

“Both Camryn and Jenna also received the individual all-state academic award for their success in the classroom,” Wateski added.

The coach’s motto for the team is “That’s Us!”. “We started this motto last year as we started playing to our full potential. We began to focus on what we can do or change as a team. This became infectious and an absolute blast with enjoyment for the volleyball game.”

What does Wateski see as the team’s strengths this season? “The ability to work more one-on-one with the smaller numbers and grow together. We are low in numbers but strong-willed. We are a scrappy group that does not back down.”

She said the biggest challenge this year will be lower numbers of players. “Making sure everyone stays healthy is a key to our success.”

Seneca and Kickapoo will continue to lead the conference, Wateski said. “I believe Wauzeka and North Crawford will show great improvement. Our team will battle big and continue to shake things up.”

Loralee Wetter and Dale Piurkowski are the assistant coaches.

In 2021, the team was 12-2 in the conference, overall won the Ridge and Valley Conference title, had a first-place finish in the Seneca Tournament and was named All-State Academic Team.