Fall sports preview: De Soto's harriers bring positive attitude to the course

The De Soto cross country team may be low on numbers this year, but the student-athletes make up for that with positive attitudes and commitment to being great.

“As a program in its third year, we are looking at growth, rather than trying to go out and win meets,” said coach Jake Reuter. “From the ground up, starting with our middle-school runners, we are trying to build something truly special. Our kids know that, and their positive outlooks reflect that fact.”

Reuter, who has been coaching for two years, said the entire boys squad is back from last season, except for one foreign exchange student.

“Two new students joined the team as well, so we are sitting at six boys,” he said. “Tanner Pedretti, Zach Yaktin, Vin Buchner, and Drake Kumlin are veterans that we will look to as leaders this year. Rob Hunter and Ben Gray will be learning the ropes.”

The girls team lost a few key members from last year, Reuter said, but they also picked up a couple new harriers this year.

“Trinity Vento is our top returning runner, finishing 12th at the conference meet to earn second team all-conference honors. Kenzy Kreuzer is our senior leader that will keep our ship steady. Cadence Thompson and Val Osthoff are newcomers to this sport.”

“We are low on numbers this year,” Reuter said. “We’re doing everything we can to have a full squad for the boys and girls. This program is growing, and in the future, we hope to have very strong teams. For now, we are helping our young student-athletes grow as people first, and then as runners.”