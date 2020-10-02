Fall sports preview: De Soto's harriers bring positive attitude to the course

The De Soto cross country team may be low on numbers this year, but the student-athletes make up for that with positive attitudes and commitment to being great.
“As a program in its third year, we are looking at growth, rather than trying to go out and win meets,” said coach Jake Reuter. “From the ground up, starting with our middle-school runners, we are trying to build something truly special. Our kids know that, and their positive outlooks reflect that fact.”
Reuter, who has been coaching for two years, said the entire boys squad is back from last season, except for one foreign exchange student.
“Two new students joined the team as well, so we are sitting at six boys,” he said. “Tanner Pedretti, Zach Yaktin, Vin Buchner, and Drake Kumlin are veterans that we will look to as leaders this year. Rob Hunter and Ben Gray will be learning the ropes.”
The girls team lost a few key members from last year, Reuter said, but they also picked up a couple new harriers this year.
“Trinity Vento is our top returning runner, finishing 12th at the conference meet to earn second team all-conference honors. Kenzy Kreuzer is our senior leader that will keep our ship steady. Cadence Thompson and Val Osthoff are newcomers to this sport.”
“We are low on numbers this year,” Reuter said. “We’re doing everything we can to have a full squad for the boys and girls. This program is growing, and in the future, we hope to have very strong teams. For now, we are helping our young student-athletes grow as people first, and then as runners.”
The pandemic has affected practices and games for the Pirates and other teams this fall.
“With the pandemic going on, we need to be masked up while doing any inside activities, but we are allowed to take them off once we are spaced out outside while running,” Reuter said. “As for meets, everyone, including coaches and managers, must wear a mask at all times. The athletes are able to unmask when they are warming up in an area with their own teams, and after about 100 meters into the race. We are also having conference-only meets with our eight teams.”
The student-athletes appreciate having a fall season.
“For the most part, they are overjoyed at the fact that they get to compete again,” Reuter said. “This is something that many of them have been looking forward to since March. The coaches are also very happy to be back!”
Does the coach have a team motto?
“Our team motto for this year is ‘Believe.’ We needed to believe that would even have a season to begin with,” Reuter said. “We need to believe that we can be more than we ever dreamed of. Our goals are all chosen by our team. The seniors led a discussion during the first week of practice, and wrote them on the whiteboard, where they can still be seen every time they walk into practice.”
Last season, the boys team finished fourth at the conference meet, and 16th at sectionals. Last season, the girls team finished fifth at the conference meet, and 15th at sectionals.
Who are the top contenders for the conference title?
“On the boys side, I think Kickapoo/La Farge and Wauzeka-Steuben will be the top two teams duking it out at the end,” Reuter said. “River Ridge also has a strong group of runners. We hope to finish fourth at the conference meet in October.”
“For the girls, I think Kickapoo/La Farge is quite good. They, in my opinion, have a chance at going to the WIAA State Meet,” Reuter said. “Behind them, North Crawford and Wauzeka-Steuben are solid teams. If we had one more girls on this team, I would pick us to finish third at conference. However, we will still race our best, and hope to have a couple of all-conference runners.”
Rick Pedretti is the assistant coach.
