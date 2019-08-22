The Viroqua High School girls tennis team will be led by a new coach — Layne Hanson, who has coached boys tennis for 22 years, is coaching girls tennis for the first time.
Hanson, who will be assisted by Chris Leer, said he will be encouraging the team to work hard and have fun.
“This team is a nice mix of experienced players from last year’s team combined with a talented group of young players,” Hanson said.
The returning players for the upcoming season include seniors Olivia Rottman and Marissa Czap, junior Bella Steffen, and sophomores Cammie Leer, Lizzie Fox, Anneka Cress, Ashlee Olson, Autumn Butenhoff, Genese Goltz, Jiamin Li and Abi Wileman. The new faces include freshmen Keisha Glidden, Nevaeh Hubbard, Anika Nemes, Jordan Sowle, Kara Wehner and Allison Zube.
“This team has good athleticism and numbers, Hanson said. “It’s really great to see 17 kids signed up, including six freshmen.”
Where are team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges?
“They will have to adjust to dealing with a new coach for the second year in a row,” Hanson said.
The coach said Luther is the favorite to win the conference this season.
