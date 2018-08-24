New Pirate volleyball coach Alexis Reber is starting the season with eight seniors, six of whom are returning varsity players.
“These girls have played together for the last four years and have been able to form relationships with each other that will help them as a team on the court,” Reber said. “The girls have put in a lot of time this summer coming to open gyms and playing in Monday night leagues and have really shown that they are passionate about volleyball.”
Top returning players include Ava Brosinski, who is one of De Soto’s returning middle hitters. Last season she led the team in kills and blocks. Lila Tully is the returning libero and Elaina Klemme is the team’s returning setter.
“I think this will be a good year for the girls,” Reber said. “We have a lot of returning players this year who are ready to fill whatever role is needed to be filled for us to have a successful season.”
The team, whose record last year was 1-7, lost five key players to graduation in 2018 — Sierra Martinson, who won the Ridge and Valley Sportsmanship Award, Susanna Dammon, who earned Ridge and Valley honorable mention, Isabell Audetat, Vilde Norvik and Kylee Boardman.
Reber, who served as the junior varsity coach last season, said her goal for the team is to be aggressive.
“The girls need to be aggressive on defense going after every single ball on the court,” she said. “They also need to be aggressive on the net. I want the girls to take advantage of their hitting abilities and really challenge the opposing hitters with strong blocks.”
The team will face the challenge of filling the role of a returning senior starting player who they lost this summer because of a knee injury.
“Our biggest downfall right now is having a solid backrow on defense with consistent passing,” Reber said. “The girls had a tough season last year but they were always competitive in every game they played.”
Reber said De Soto will be in the middle of the conference this season. “I think our top competitors this year will be Kickapoo and Seneca. Both schools have built strong programs and have quite a few returning players as well this season.”
Reber’s assistant coaches are Ashley Wateski, JV, and Sarah Fruit, C-team.
