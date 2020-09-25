Fall sports preview: VHS girls tennis team is a mix of experienced players, young players

The Viroqua High School girls tennis team started its season Aug. 17 under the guidance of head coach Layne Hanson and assistant coach Chris Leer

Hanson has coached boys tennis for 23 years; this is his second year coaching girls tennis. The longtime coach said he encourages the team, whose record last year was 1-11, to work hard and have fun.

“This team is a nice mix of experienced players from last year’s team combined with a talented group of young players,” Hanson said. “We have good experience, but need to step up to fill roles.”

The team lost Class of 2020 graduates Olivia Rottman and Marissa Czap who played No. 1 doubles last year.

Top returning players for the season include Cammie Leer, 11, singles; Lizzie Fox, 11, singles; Anneka Cress, 11, singles; Ashlee Olson, 11, doubles; Genessee Goltz, 11, doubles; Allie Zube, 10, singles/doubles; Keisha Glidden, 10, doubles; Jordan Sowle 10, doubles; Nevaeh Hubbard, 10, doubles; Anika Nemes, 10, singles/doubles; Lanie Nemes, 9, singles/doubles; Kaylee Swenson, 10, doubles; Gabby Thelen, 10, doubles; and Vanessa Lohr, 11, doubles.

Hanson said the team’s strengths this season are good athleticism and numbers. “The entire varsity team is returning from last year, so experience is building.”

Where are the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges? “All the challenges and missed matches due to the pandemic are the biggest challenges,” Hanson said.

Luther is the favorite to win the conference, Hanson said.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.