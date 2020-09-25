Fall sports preview: Viroqua cross country features young runners

The Viroqua High School cross country teams are young this year, with a majority of the athletes in the freshman and sophomore grade level, which is forcing the runners to focus on learning leadership skills earlier in their careers.
“One of the keys to success for our younger runners will be to continue focusing on achieving short term goals to set up for success in the long term,” said Scott Benzing, who’s in his 21st year as head coach. “We have a great group of athletes to work with this year. One of the great things about being a coach is seeing all the progress that individuals and teams make over the course of the season and that is one thing that I’m definitely looking forward to this year.”
Key positions lost to 2020 graduates include Josh Frye on the boys side, and on the girls side, Caitlin Fox (two-time state qualifier, four-year all-conference honors, first team all-conference senior year), Josephine Dobbs (four-year all-conference honors) and Angie Harnish (honorable mention all-conference senior year).
Top returning runners for the season for the boys include Ayden McDowell, the only upperclassman on team this year. “We are looking forward to working with him as he develops as a leader this season,” Benzing said.
Other top returning boys are Cooper Gelhaus, who earned first team all-conference honors last year and earned Rookie of the Year award on the team; Clayton Weston, who earned a spot on the honorable mention all-conference team last year; and Miles Daniels, who is new to our team this year. Benzing said Daniels is having a big impact early in the season.
Top returning girls include Katrina Koppa, who earned MVP on the team and earned a spot on the honorable mention all-conference team last year; Lauren Campbell, who, Benzing said, improved tremendously last season and became one of the team’s most consistent athletes; Abby Diehl, who earned most-improved honors last season; and Kadience Larry, who really improved over the season last year with her top races occurring at the end.
“We have an enthusiastic group of athletes who aren’t afraid to work hard to improve,” Benzing said. “They are supportive of their teammates and push each other to get stronger and faster every day.”
The longtime coach said the biggest challenges for the teams is they are very young, with most of the runners being either sophomores or freshmen. “Our athletes will be learning leadership skills early on in their careers, but that can pay off for them in the future if they continue to work hard to improve. I really enjoy working with this group and I’m looking forward to what the season has in store for them.”
“We are focusing on improvement throughout the season, positively representing our school, and having fun,” Benzing added.
How has the pandemic affected practices and games?
“There are many precautions being taken to keep our athletes as safe and healthy as possible,” Benzing said. “Luckily for us, cross country is an outdoor sport in which we can more easily practice physical distancing both in practice and in competition. Local and conference schools are working together to provide smaller meets with formats that allow for fewer athletes to be competing against each other in each race. The goal is to continue providing athletic opportunities for our students while minimizing risk as much as possible.”
Benzing said the athletes are happy to be given the opportunity to compete again.
Who are the top contenders in the Coulee Conference? “For the boys, West Salem and G-E-T are both tough,” Benzing said. “For the girls, there is quite a bit of competition for the top spot with G-E-T, Westby, Arcadia, and West Salem all in the mix. Our goal is to be competitive and continue to improve our standing in the conference as the season progresses.”
Last year, the boys and girls teams were both fourth in the Coulee Conference. The assistant coach is Brandon Lee.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!