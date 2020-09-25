Fall sports preview: Viroqua cross country features young runners

The Viroqua High School cross country teams are young this year, with a majority of the athletes in the freshman and sophomore grade level, which is forcing the runners to focus on learning leadership skills earlier in their careers.

“One of the keys to success for our younger runners will be to continue focusing on achieving short term goals to set up for success in the long term,” said Scott Benzing, who’s in his 21st year as head coach. “We have a great group of athletes to work with this year. One of the great things about being a coach is seeing all the progress that individuals and teams make over the course of the season and that is one thing that I’m definitely looking forward to this year.”

Key positions lost to 2020 graduates include Josh Frye on the boys side, and on the girls side, Caitlin Fox (two-time state qualifier, four-year all-conference honors, first team all-conference senior year), Josephine Dobbs (four-year all-conference honors) and Angie Harnish (honorable mention all-conference senior year).

Top returning runners for the season for the boys include Ayden McDowell, the only upperclassman on team this year. “We are looking forward to working with him as he develops as a leader this season,” Benzing said.

Other top returning boys are Cooper Gelhaus, who earned first team all-conference honors last year and earned Rookie of the Year award on the team; Clayton Weston, who earned a spot on the honorable mention all-conference team last year; and Miles Daniels, who is new to our team this year. Benzing said Daniels is having a big impact early in the season.