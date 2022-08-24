Fall sports preview: Viroqua cross country looks forward to growth

The Viroqua boys and girls cross country teams are looking forward to a season of fun, growth and improvement.

“We have a great group of returning runners and have added new runners this season as well,” said Scott Benzing, who’s in his 23rd season with the program. “We’re excited to work with our runners as they continue to get faster and stronger as the season progresses.”

Returning letter winners on the boys team from last season include Preston Buroker, Miles Daniels, Trevor Geary, Cooper Gelhaus, Henry Urch, Clayton Weston, Myles Frye, Jacob Noble and Matthew Weston.

Returning letter winners on the girls team from last season include Kadience Larry, Rachel Diehl, Reid Brown, Julz Larry, Elizabeth Olson and Wynne Roberts.

Two athletes come into this year with all-conference honors from last season — Cooper Gelhaus, second team all-conference, and Rachel Diehl, honorable mention all-conference. Other honors for athletes include MVP: Rachel Diehl; Rookie of the Year: Reid Brown; Sportsmanship Award: Abby Diehl; Most Improved: Rachel Diehl; MVP: Cooper Gelhaus; Sportsmanship Award: Myles Frye; Rookie of the Year: Matthew Weston; and Most Improved: Alex Harnish

The team lost two seniors to graduation. “We only had two seniors on the team last year,” Benzing said. “We will miss Abby Diehl and Genesee Goltz for the leadership and inspiration they provided to our athletes.”

The longtime coach said the number of returning runners is a strength. “We have a large number of veteran runners with great attitudes who are ready to provide excellent leadership to our younger athletes. I’m looking forward to seeing what they have in store for us.”

There are a few weaknesses and challenges on both teams. “For our girls, we only have one senior and will be relying on younger runners to step into leadership positions,” Benzing said. “For our boys team, we have a large number of seniors, but there are a smaller number of younger runners. One of our goals this year will be to increase the number of boys in our program at the lower levels.”

Benzing said the main goals for the athletes are to work hard, have fun and be great representatives of the school and community.

He said the conference should be very competitive on both the boys and girls side this year, with just a few points separating several of the top teams. “Our goal is to improve on our position in the conference this year and to be running our best at the end of the season.”

The boys and girls teams both finished fifth in the conference in 2021.

Brandon Lee is the assistant coach.