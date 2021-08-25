Fall sports preview: Viroqua cross country teams feature returning athletes

The Viroqua High School cross country teams, which were both fifth in the Coulee Conference, have a good number of returning letter winners this season.
“We have quite a few returning letter winners who are ready to step into leadership roles this season,” said Scott Benzing, who’s in his 22nd year of coaching. “Our runners are hard workers and are willing to put in the effort it takes to continually improve.”
Benzing said the team’s main goals are to have fun and strive for consistent improvement over the course of the season.
“Both the boys and girls teams have the opportunity to improve on their conference standing this year,” he said. “I am looking forward to seeing the improvements that will be made as the season progresses. We have a great group of runners who aren’t afraid to put in the hard work that it takes to get the results that they are looking for.”
List key positions lost to 2021 graduates include Katrina Koppa, MVP, four-year letter winner and four-year all-conference honors; and Lauren Campbell, two-year letter winner and 2020 Viroqua Cross Country Sportsmanship Award recipient.
Top returning boys and their 2020 honors and awards include Preston Buroker, 11th grade, second letter; Miles Daniels, 11th grade, first letter, Rookie of the Year, honorable mention all-conference; Trevor Geary, 11th grade, first letter; Cooper Gelhaus, 11th grade, second letter, MVP, second team all-conference; Henry Urch, 11th grade, first letter; and Clayton Weston, 11th grade, second letter.
Top returning girls and their 2020 honors and awards include Abby Diehl, 12th grade, second letter, Most-Improved; Kadience Larry, 11th, second letter; Rachel Diehl, 10th grade, first letter, Rookie of the Year; and Holly Eitland, 10th grade, first letter.
Where are team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges? “Even though we have quite a few returning athletes, we are still a younger team with only one senior at this time.”
Who are the top contenders for the conference title and how do you think your team will do this season? “There are quite a few contenders for the conference title this season on both the girls and boys sides. Our goal is to improve on our standing from last season and continue to improve throughout the season. I appreciate the great attitudes of our runners and I’m looking forward to working with them as they strive to achieve their goals this season.”
The assistant coach is Brandon Lee.
