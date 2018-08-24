Every four years the Viroqua High School boys and girls cross country teams not only run long distances in their races, they also take a long-distance trip to the island of Oahu, Hawaii and 2018 happens to fall into that four-year cycle.
“Our runners are really looking forward to competing in the Iolani Cross Country Invitational this year,” coach Scott Benzing said. “They have done a lot of fundraising over the past four years to make this a reality…I am excited for this great opportunity for our runners.”
The Blackhawks have made four previous trips to the Iolani meet, the first in 2006 following an invitation by North Crawford High School graduate James Rubasch, who has coached the sport in Hawaii since 1987. Rubasch had followed the success of the Viroqua program while reading the Vernon County Broadcaster in an effort to keep in touch with his southwest Wisconsin roots.
“Our runners have competed very well, representing our community in a positive manner and have had the experience of a lifetime,” Benzing said.
Benzing, who is entering his 19th season as head coach of the boys and girls teams, welcomes a small but talented group of athletes, with just 13 girls and 11 boys on the roster. “We have a smaller group of athletes this year, which means that the work to be successful falls on the shoulders of fewer teammates.”
The girls team is loaded with talented and experienced athletes, featuring five runners who earned All-Coulee Conference honors last season. Seniors Jillian Weston (team MVP 2017) and Lauren Brendel, juniors Caitlin Fox and Josie Dobbs, and sophomore Katrina Koppa (Rookie of the Year 2017) return as All-Coulee performers. The quintet will be joined by senior letter-winners Xana Leum and Caleigh Smith.
The girls’ second-place finish in the Coulee Conference end-of-season race marked the 16th consecutive season the team has placed in the top three at the event.
The VHS boys graduated just one senior, Jackson Roels, last year’s team captain. Key returnees will be senior Michael Stuber who captured second team All-Coulee honors in 2017 and sophomore Andrew Quackenbush, who was just one of only three freshman to earn All-Coulee honors last season. Other returning letter winners include senior Sam Urch, junior Josh Frye, and sophomores Aaron Dobbs and Henry Roels.
