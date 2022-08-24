 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall sports preview: Viroqua football has new coach

Viroqua High School football team 2022

Members of the 2022 Viroqua football team include (front, from left) Gavin Campbell, Tanner Schwem, Ross Hendrickson, Vinny Klum, Ethan Dobbs, Gavin Goss, Jackson Hoyum, Carson Halverson, Alex Klum, Athony Olson, Fyscher Iverson, Jared Jones; (middle) AJ Depeitro, Andre Early, Brooks Hoffland, Breaking Peterson, Schuyer Hawklove, Oliver Pelock, Brayden Peterson, Anthony Depeitro, Ryan Kowalczyk, Hayden Burkhardt, Ian Czap, Gunnar Keenan; (back) Treyton Schmidt, Graydin Hanson, Carter Holmes, Patrick Keenan, Braidie Iverson, Jack Johnson, Cameron Hawklove, Andrew Fassbinder, Owen Zahm, Benson McDowell, Alex Hoyum, Solomon Murdock, Kayden Sullivan, Slade Stackhouse and Carson Cannan.

 Angie Cina

The Viroqua High School football team welcomes a new coach this season — Taylor Henry

Henry, who is a first-time coach, said the team’s goals are to compete and continue to strive for 1-0. The record in 2021 was 0-9

“We have a young group that is very talented,” Henry said. “We need to continue working towards learning our new system and playing fast.”

Top returning players for the season are Jackson Hoyum RG and LB, Ethan Dobbs RB and DB, Gavin Goss LG and DL, Oliver Pelock RB and LB, Owen Zahm TE and DE, and Kayden Sullivan WR and DB.

What does Henry see as the team’s strengths this season? “The O-Line and talented pass catchers.”

He said a challenge this season is numbers. “We will be stretched thin with a lot of players playing both ways.”

Who are the top contenders for the conference title and how will the team do this year? “I think we will be competing,” Henry said. “The top contenders until someone knocks them off is Aquinas and West Salem.”

The assistant coaches are Eric Anderson, Brandon Henry, Chris Zahm, Dan Brown, Carl Zube, Jonah Curley,Tom Lohr, Clay Heath and Joel Anderson.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

