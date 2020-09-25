Fall sports preview: Viroqua football looks to consistently improve

The goal of the Viroqua High School football team is to consistently improve on yesterday.

“The pandemic has brought a sense of urgency to practice,” said Duane Skalecki, who’s in his second year as head coach. “With the late start, the longer August practices couldn’t happen. Our kids are very excited to be playing football in the fall. It brings some normalcy to the school year.”

List key positions lost to 2020 graduates include Drew Fortney QB, Alex Jacobson TE, Austin Christianson OL/DE and Paul Nickelotti OL/DL.

Top returning players for the season include Cale Anderson WR, Nick Schneider RB/LB, Aaron Dobbs LB/FB and Blaine Conaway DB/WR.

“With the chaotic start to the year, it is hard to forecast the season,” Skalecki said. “I do think we have some talent on this team, and it is our goal to improve from what we were last year.”

The team’s record last year was 1-8.

“Our strength this year may lie in our skill positions,” he said. “We have some talent in our receiving corps, our secondary, and we also are returning our backfield. We have good team chemistry. Our group of guys get along with each other and are willing to push each other.”

Where are team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges? “Our biggest challenge will be coming together as an offensive line,” Skalecki said. “We have a lot of good guys filling those positions, but have limited varsity experience.”

Skalecki said there isn’t a conference this year, so there won’t be a conference title.