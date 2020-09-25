 Skip to main content
Fall sports preview: Viroqua football looks to consistently improve
Fall sports preview: Viroqua football looks to consistently improve

Viroqua High School football team 2020

Members of the 2020 Viroqua football team include (front, from left) Owen Gander, Braidie Iverson, Brayden Peterson, Peter Olson, Oliver Kemerling-Pelock, Patrick Keenan, Gary Mishler, Ben Gillen, Cale Anderson, Eric Jerdee, Nick Schneider; (middle) Jack Johnson, Slade Stackhouse, AJ DiPietro, Blaine Primmer, Breckin Petersen, Jackson Hoyum, Ethan Solberg, Gavin Goss, Spencer Otto, Blaine Conaway, Carter Williams, Tyler Quackenbush; (back) Andrew Fassbinder, Ethan Mathers, Henry Roels, Jacob Lotz, Kaden Hansen, Ben Fergot, Piley Prinz, Austin Holmes, Brody Steele, Austin Winker, Andrew Quackenbush and Terence Wallace. Not pictured are Bretton Anderson, Aaron Dobbs and Ethan Dobbs.

 Contributed photo

The goal of the Viroqua High School football team is to consistently improve on yesterday.

“The pandemic has brought a sense of urgency to practice,” said Duane Skalecki, who’s in his second year as head coach. “With the late start, the longer August practices couldn’t happen. Our kids are very excited to be playing football in the fall. It brings some normalcy to the school year.”

List key positions lost to 2020 graduates include Drew Fortney QB, Alex Jacobson TE, Austin Christianson OL/DE and Paul Nickelotti OL/DL.

Top returning players for the season include Cale Anderson WR, Nick Schneider RB/LB, Aaron Dobbs LB/FB and Blaine Conaway DB/WR.

“With the chaotic start to the year, it is hard to forecast the season,” Skalecki said. “I do think we have some talent on this team, and it is our goal to improve from what we were last year.”

The team’s record last year was 1-8.

“Our strength this year may lie in our skill positions,” he said. “We have some talent in our receiving corps, our secondary, and we also are returning our backfield. We have good team chemistry. Our group of guys get along with each other and are willing to push each other.”

Where are team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges? “Our biggest challenge will be coming together as an offensive line,” Skalecki said. “We have a lot of good guys filling those positions, but have limited varsity experience.”

Skalecki said there isn’t a conference this year, so there won’t be a conference title.

Skalecki will be assisted by Eric Anderson, Joel Anderson, Carl Zube, Austin Jones, Adam Stenner and Tom Lohr.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

