Members of the 2018 Viroqua football team include (front, from left) Colton Fox, Kasey Hammond, Donquil Mclemore, Sawyer Felton, Christian Schneider, Tyler Hannah, Ethan Solberg, Spencer Otto, Lucas Oldham, Tate Knutson; (second row) Alex Jacobson, Riley Prinz, Austin Winker, Zach Lohr, Austin Christianson, Damarea Kneifl, Austin Yttri, Drew Fortney, Sam Jett, Remington Running Andrew Wedwick; (third row) Dyan Myhre, Nicholas Schneider, Dalton Hardy, Colton Anderson, Jared Anderson, Austin Barnett, Braxton Cary, Sam Saner, Anthony Rappl and Isaac Berg.