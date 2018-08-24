Head coach Bill Hannah makes no bones about his expectation for the 2018 Viroqua High School football team, “We have high expectations this year…we return a lot of guys with experience…our goal is to win the conference.”
Hannah’s goals are based on a solid nucleus of talented returning letter-winners who have taken it upon themselves to spend time in the newly revamped VHS weight room.
“Our biggest strength is going to be our experience,” said Hannah, who is entering his fifth year as head coach. “We have a solid core of athletes that have been in the weight room. We need to come out expecting to win right away; last year we started slow. We need to set the tone right away and carry that with us.”
Coach Hannah and the Blackhawks lost only four seniors to graduation from last year’s team which finished 4-5, but three of the four graduates were All-Coulee Conference performers.
The biggest shoes to fill will be Hannah’s oldest son Ryan, who was called upon to fill a lot of roles for the Hawks last season. Ryan earned first team All-Coulee honors as quarterback and defensive back, leading the team in rushing, passing and scoring, also among the leaders in tackles and interceptions. For good measure, Ryan Hannah handled punting and punt return duties.
The graduation of Trent Berg will leave a giant hole to fill in the trenches. A first team All-Coulee selection anchoring both the offensive and defensive lines for the Blackhawks, Berg led the team in most defensive categories, including tackles for loss and caused fumbles, and helped create running lanes for a potent running attack in 2017.
Steve Diehl will be missed for his versatility as a running back and as a second team All-Conference linebacker. Although slowed by an ankle injury for most of the season, Diehl finished as the team’s third leading rusher and among the leaders in total tackles.
Christian Schneider, a second team All-Conference performer on the offensive and defensive lines, will lead a solid senior class featuring Sam Saner Ol/DL, Anthony Rappl RB/LB, Braxton Cary OL/DL, Sawyer Felton OL/DL and Andrew Wedwick RB/DB.
Tyler “Truck” Hannah, first team All-Coulee at fullback and second team linebacker in 2017, leads a solid core of VHS juniors. Tyler returns as the Blackhawks’ second leading rusher from the 2017 squad with 1,069 yards and also the team’s second leading tackler. The younger Hannah will be just one of a stable of running backs to choose from this season, including speedsters Wedwick, Sam Jett and Zach Lohr.
Senior Kasey Hammond and junior Drew Fortney will compete for play-calling duties, as the Blackhawks will look to spread things out and put the ball in the air more often, according to coach Hannah.
Hannah will be assisted this season by Eric Anderson, Duane Skalecki, Joel Anderson, Cade Cary, Troy McGregor, Frank Hammond, Tom Lohr, Jim Beckstrand, Kodi Etheridge and Carl Zube.
