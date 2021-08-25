Fall sports preview: Viroqua football team is headed by new coach

The Viroqua High School football team has a new coach at the helm, who sees a lot of potential in his athletes.

“There is a lot of potential with this group,” said first-year coach Austin Jone. “While there are key pieces that graduated, with small numbers last year, a lot of the guys returning gained quality experience as underclassmen and are familiar with our scheme and the speed of the game.”

The team lost Cale Anderson, Nick Schneider, Ben Gillen and Aaron Dobbs to graduation in May.

Top returning players this season, which has the motto “No excuses,” include Austin Holmes offensive line, Riley Prinz offensive/defensive line, Ethan Solberg quarterback, Bennie Fergot wide receiver/defensive back and Austin Winker running back/linebacker.

Jones said the team’s attitude and work ethic are strengths this season. “We are able to accomplish a lot in practice during the week thanks to the positive atmosphere and drive to improve on a daily basis.”