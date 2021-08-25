Fall sports preview: Viroqua football team is headed by new coach

The Viroqua High School football team has a new coach at the helm, who sees a lot of potential in his athletes.
“There is a lot of potential with this group,” said first-year coach Austin Jone. “While there are key pieces that graduated, with small numbers last year, a lot of the guys returning gained quality experience as underclassmen and are familiar with our scheme and the speed of the game.”
The team lost Cale Anderson, Nick Schneider, Ben Gillen and Aaron Dobbs to graduation in May.
Top returning players this season, which has the motto “No excuses,” include Austin Holmes offensive line, Riley Prinz offensive/defensive line, Ethan Solberg quarterback, Bennie Fergot wide receiver/defensive back and Austin Winker running back/linebacker.
Jones said the team’s attitude and work ethic are strengths this season. “We are able to accomplish a lot in practice during the week thanks to the positive atmosphere and drive to improve on a daily basis.”
What are the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges? “We have experience, but could always use more,” Jones said. “The boys have had a good offseason getting stronger in the weight room, but some guys that are returning are having to move to a new position and learn the responsibilities that come with it.”
Who are the top contenders for the conference title and how do you think your team will do this season?
Jones said Aquinas, G-E-T and Arcadia are strong, established programs. “I feel that without a lot of depth, if we can stay healthy and come together as a family, we can surprise some people. A lot of our success in conference will depend on how we perform in our non-conference games, with the goal that we can build confidence and momentum in weeks one and two.”
Jones is assisted by coaches Eric Anderson, Chris Zahm, Carl Zube and Tom Lohr. The team’s record last year was 1-6.
