The Viroqua High School football team is under the guidance of a new head coach this season — Duane Skalecki.
Skalecki been an assistant coach for three years in in Viroqua, and has 11 years total under his belt.
The Blackhawks were 2-3 in conference and 5-4 overall in 2018.
“Our goal is to improve upon last year, and continue to have a more balanced offensive attack,” Skalecki said.
Skalecki has a positive outlook for the 2019 season. “I believe we have a promising outlook on our season. Weight room and camp attendance has been better than in the past.”
The team lost three key positions to graduation — WR/DB Andrew Wedwick, WR/DB Sam Jett and DL/TE Christian Schneider. Top returning players for the upcoming season include QB/DB Drew Fortney, TE/LB Alex Jacobson and OL Austin Christianson.
What does the coach see as his team’s strengths this season? “We have good team chemistry. Our players enjoy working hard for each other.”
Where are the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges?
“Our biggest challenge this season will be fully integrating a new offensive system,” Skalecki said. “We started to become more of an I formation team last year, but it will still take some time on the field and noses in the playbooks to get our offense producing like we want it to.”
Viroqua football is in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference (SWC) this season with Arcadia, Dodgeville, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, River Valley and Westby.
“Being in a new conference this year, it is hard to know who will be our biggest challenge,” Skalecki said. “There are a lot of quality programs we will face.”
Skalecki will be assisted this season by Eric Anderson, Joel Anderson, Tom Lohr and Carl Zube.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.