Fall sports preview: Viroqua girls tennis is led by seniors

The Viroqua High School girls tennis team has strong senior leadership this season.

“We have 10 seniors on this year’s team,” said Layne Hanson who’s in his fourth year coaching the girls.

The Blackhawks lost three key players to graduation — Cammie Leer and Anneka Cress who played No. 1 doubles and were state qualifiers, and Ashlee Olson, who played No. 2 doubles.

“We have a lot of returning players as well as a strong senior base,” Hanson said. “We’ll need to step up at every level to fill those positions but have experienced players to do that.”

Top returning players for the season, the coach said, include Anika Nemes and Lanie Nemes who will play doubles this season and look to fill the No. 1 position. Hanson said Allie Zube is the team’s early season No. 1 singles player.

What are the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges this season? “We need to improve our athleticism and consistency.”

Hanson said he is encouraging his athletes to work hard and have fun.

He predicts Luther and West Salem will be the favorites to win the conference title..

The team’s record in 2021 was 6-7.