There are a lot of new faces on the 2018 version of the Viroqua High School girls tennis team this fall, including seven freshmen and a new head coach.
Cassie Melcher stepped away from the program at the end of last season and the reins have been handed to Ryan Ormson. For Ormson it will be his first high school coaching opportunity, but he brings plenty of personal experience to the VHS program. Growing up in Chaska, Minnesota, Ormson started playing tennis before his freshman year in high school and “has loved the sport ever since.” A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Ormson played tennis his freshman year at UW-L and has coached as an assistant for five years.
The first-year coach, and the Blackhawk netters, feature a roster of 11 athletes out for the sport as they try to replace five seniors lost to graduation from last year’s team, including Emma Kolden, Delilah Vance, Erin Baker, Elena Morton and Lizzie Hooversten.
“Looking at the number of new and young players we have, I expect many girls this year to be growing and developing their fundamentals,” Ormson said. “There is a lot of work to be done, but the team has been very positive and ready to start the season. They have been putting in a lot of work in a very short period of time.”
This year’s roster includes seniors Kylie Krahn and Avienda Inman, juniors Olivia Rottman and Marissa Czap, and freshmen Anneka Cress, Elizabeth Fox, Genese Goltz, Cammie Leer, Jiamin Li, Ashlee Olson and Abi Wileman.
“Many new players did not have any prior background in tennis at our first practice, but they are all already out there playing matches, which is impressive in itself,” Ormson said. “My primary goal for this team is to strengthen their team synergy, at the end of the day I want these girls to be glad they came out for tennis…these girls are very supportive of one another and I think this will help challenge the team as a whole to grow and become competitive as time goes on.”
“Some returning players might even take their goals a step further, having their eyes on going a bit further at individual sectionals,” Ormson said. “I see many areas where we can develop, and I look forward to seeing how each of them progress as players.”
