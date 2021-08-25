Fall sports preview: Viroqua girls tennis to draw from experience

The Viroqua High School girls tennis team heads into the 2021 season with experience.

“This team has been together for three years now, so we have a good deal of experience,” said Layne Hanson, who has coached the team for three years. “We will need to draw from that to be a competitive team.”

The team, which had a 3-7 record last year, includes returning seniors Cammie Leer and Aneka Cress who will play doubles together. Other returning seniors include Lizzy Fox, Ashlee Olson and Abi Wileman; all of whom have played varsity since their freshman year. Hanson said junior Annika Nemes will be counted on to step up into the No. 1 singles position.

The ability to draw from the team’s experience, Hanson said, is the team’s strength this year. A challenge this season is facing stronger teams on the court.

“We play many strong teams on our schedule,” he said. “We haven’t done a lot of winning in the past, so we need to learn to win games, sets and matches.”

Hanson said he is encouraging his athletes to have fun and work hard.

The coach, who is assisted by Chris Leer, said Luther is the returning conference champion and the favorite to win this year.

