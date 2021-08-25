 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fall sports preview: Viroqua girls tennis to draw from experience
0 Comments

Fall sports preview: Viroqua girls tennis to draw from experience

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2021 Viroqua High School girls tennis team

Members of the 2021 Viroqua High School girls tennis team include (front, from left) Lanie Nemes, Anika Nemes, Lizzy Fox, Abi Wileman, Allie Zube, Ashlee Olson; (back) Kara Wehner, Keisha Glidden, Jordan Sowle, Moriah Cress, Nevaeh Hubbard and Kaylee Swenson. Missing are Anneka Cress and Cammie Leer.

 Angie Cina

The Viroqua High School girls tennis team heads into the 2021 season with experience.

“This team has been together for three years now, so we have a good deal of experience,” said Layne Hanson, who has coached the team for three years. “We will need to draw from that to be a competitive team.”

The team, which had a 3-7 record last year, includes returning seniors Cammie Leer and Aneka Cress who will play doubles together. Other returning seniors include Lizzy Fox, Ashlee Olson and Abi Wileman; all of whom have played varsity since their freshman year. Hanson said junior Annika Nemes will be counted on to step up into the No. 1 singles position.

The ability to draw from the team’s experience, Hanson said, is the team’s strength this year. A challenge this season is facing stronger teams on the court.

“We play many strong teams on our schedule,” he said. “We haven’t done a lot of winning in the past, so we need to learn to win games, sets and matches.”

Hanson said he is encouraging his athletes to have fun and work hard.

The coach, who is assisted by Chris Leer, said Luther is the returning conference champion and the favorite to win this year.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News